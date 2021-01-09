Chandigarh, Jan 9 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday even though the minimum temperatures in the region hovered above normal levels.

Common capital Chandigarh recorded a low of 10.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, an official of the India Meteorological Department said here.

Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab recorded their respective minimums at 9.4 degrees Celsius, 10.7 degrees Celsius and 10.3 degrees Celsius, up to six notches above normal for this part of the year, the weather office said.

The minimum temperatures of Pathankot, Adampur, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur settled at 11.6 degrees Celsius, 8.7 degrees Celsius, 6.3 degrees Celsius, 7.5 degrees Celsius and 8.8 degrees Celsius respectively, it added.

In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal experienced cold weather conditions at 9.6 degrees Celsius, 7.2 degrees Celsius and 9.6 degrees Celsius, up to three degrees above normal, the Met said.

The minimum temperatures of Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa settled at 10.5 degrees Celsius, 10.8 degrees Celsius, 8.8 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to six degrees above normal, it added.

There was fog in Ambala, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Sirsa.

