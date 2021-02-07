Chandigarh, Feb 7 (PTI) Cold weather conditions on Sunday persisted in most parts of Punjab and Haryana, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits.

In Punjab, Adampur was the coldest place recording a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar, Bathinda and Faridkot also reeled under biting chill recording respective minimums of 5.6 degrees Celsius, 5.6 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius.

However, the minimum temperatures in Ludhiana settled at 10.3 degrees Celsius and in Patiala at 9.5 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul reeled under intense cold recording a low of 5 degrees Celsius.

Ambala (7.5 degrees Celsius), Hisar (7.2 degrees Celsius), Karnal (6.5 degrees Celsius), Bhiwani (6.5 degrees Celsius) and Sirsa (7.1 degrees Celsius) also experienced a cold night.

The minimum temperature in Rohtak at 9.2 degrees Celsius, however, settled within the normal limits.

