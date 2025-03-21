New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) A parliamentary panel on Friday suggested that Doordarshan collaborate with influencers and social media creators to enhance its reach among younger audiences.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, chaired by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, also recommended that Doordarshan enhance its digital footprint by boosting presence on social media and expanding content offerings on other digital platforms.

"The committee feel while providing vulgar-free content for entertainment, Doordarshan can still continue to fulfil its public service mandate by remaining relevant in an increasingly competitive media environment..." according to the 11th Report on Demands for Grants (2025-26) relating to the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The committee's report was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

It also asked the public broadcaster to continue extensive coverage of cultural, social and political events but in modern presentation formats, appealing to younger demographics, and increase localised programming.

The ministry told the committee that Doordarshan was in the process of hiring personnel in various categories on a contract basis to strengthen manpower in its programme wing.

It informed the panel that against a sanctioned strength of 45,791, there were 30,221 vacancies in Prasar Bharati.

Of these, 13,970 vacancies are in Doordarshan and 16,251 in All India Radio (AIR).

The ministry said that, due to acute shortage of permanent employees, Prasar Bharati was meeting its urgent requirements by hiring a large number of staff on a contract basis under the Contractual Engagement Policy, 2021, of Prasar Bharati to support the organisation's production and related activities, including manning operations related to its newly-launched OTT platform.

The committee noted that Prasar Bharati was engaged in an HR transformation exercise through a manpower audit agency. Upon completion of this exercise, steps for the recruitment process shall be initiated.

