Jajpur, Aug 31 (PTI) A teacher of a private college was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sexually harassing male students of his institution in Odisha's Jajpur district, police said.

A student filed a police complaint on Monday night against Niranjan Panda, a lecturer of political science at Chitalo Mahavidyalaya, they said.

The FIR stated that Panda used to force students to spend nights with him at his residence for helping them in examinations and also threatened to reduce marks if they did not agree to the proposal.

Audio clips of telephonic conversations between the teacher and his students, and screenshots of text messages have gone viral on social media, the complainant claimed.

A case has been lodged under various section of the Indian Penal Code, a police officer said.

“We have arrested the accused and investigation is underway,” he said.

Panda, meanwhile, has denied the allegations levelled against him.

