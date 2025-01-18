New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) A new book, featuring monochromatic works by photographer Shivang Mehta and narrative by writer Devika Bajaj, offers a window into diverse natural habitats and ecosystems from across the world.

"Colours of Black & White" promises a journey of learning from nature and "how they are relevant for the human race today".

The book features nearly 20 years of Mehta's works across across various habitats and ecosystems.

In the pages of the book, one can find wildlife animals from diverse species, including tigers, pumas, Asiatic and African elephants.

The book also features monochromatic depiction of African lions walking in the Savannah, sprinting cheetahs, wildebeests crossing the Mara river during the great migration and birds like pelicans and egrets in flight.

“I always wanted to do a Black and White book. What was missing was a compelling narrative that could weave all the images together and that happened when Devika and I discussed this interesting collaboration where a writer interprets a photographer's monochromatic world. Am sure the audience will relish the colour she has added to the black & white world of nature and wildlife from across the world," Mehta said.

The images have been taken predominantly in Indian habitats like Jim Corbett National Park, Ladakh, Ranthambore, Jaisalmer and Bharatpur.

"In addition to this there are flavours of African destinations like Masai Mara and Namibia. One would also see a bit of South American destinations like Patagonia in Chile," the photographer added.

The self-published book is supported by Bajaj's narrative, delving into subjects of freedom of expression, beauty, courage, faith and aging.

The authors have shared their perspective on how nature expresses varying human emotions and "how the human race needs to break away from manmade constructs of ego, power and dogmatic beliefs".

“Nature can be a source of inspiration for all of us. A photographer can capture a moment in the wilderness from his camera but a writer can interpret it in many ways and take back observations that can help build a better world," Bajaj said.

Originally priced at Rs 4,000, the book is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,400 for pre-orders. The book will be officially launched on January 28 at Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, Rajasthan.

