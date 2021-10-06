Shivamogga (Karnataka), Oct 6 (PTI) JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's attack on the RSS drew a sharp counter from Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday, who invited him to come to a 'Shakha' and get to learn about the Sangh's activities.

"Kumaraswamy has levelled certain allegations because he does not know the Sangh's ideology. Sangh stimulates patriotism in the country and imparts education with an intention to make every one contribute for the sake of the nation.

Like all looks yellow to the jaundiced eye, Kumaraswamy has levelled allegations against the Sangh," he said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said it would be good if the JD(S) leader comes to a Shakha and learns about the activities of the Sangh.

"When he (Kumaraswamy) was in power, all appointments were on caste basis. He followed family politics and gave power to those in the family. What else can you expect from him? If someone educated by the Sangh becomes IAS or IPS officers, we feel happy, as they will do more good for the country," he added.

Asking how one can expect those with Sangh education should not hold any government post, the BJP President said the President and the Prime Minister are the Sangh's 'swayam sevaks".

"Culture is instilled at the Sangh's Shakhas. I invite Kumaraswamy.. come to a Shakha and get Sangh's education, it will do good for you," he added.

Kateel was responding to a question on JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement referring to a book, that the RSS, as part of its 'hidden agenda', has created a team of bureaucrats in this country, who are now placed at various institutions.

"In that book, it is said that about 4,000 civil servants in this country- IAS, IPS officers- are RSS karyakartas. They are trained to write exams. In one year, in 2016 alone, 676 people trained by them got selected," the former CM claimed on Tuesday.

He had also said the BJP governments at both the Centre and in Karnataka were functioning on the directions of the RSS, and PM Narendra Modi was its "puppet".

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress veteran and Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge had alleged that RSS was "infiltrating" into all sectors, including education.

State Congress Chief D K Shivakumar too said RSS was trying to saffronise the system by having their cadres wherever they can, including government offices and education sector.

