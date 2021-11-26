Ahmedabad, Nov 26 (PTI) Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday made an appeal to people to join hands in achieving the goals set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making India the best country in the world.

Also Read | Drones to Deliver Medicines And Vaccines in Jammu And Surrounding Areas.

Sonowal, who is Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said each sector is experiencing change and development under the leadership of Modi.

Also Read | Xiaomi Black Friday Sale 2021: Massive Discounts on Mi 11X Pro, RedmiBook 15 Series, Mi Outdoor Speaker & Smart Band 5.

He was speaking at the zonal conference on PM Gati Shakti initiative for the western region at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

"PM Modi has worked hard to create an identity for India in the world. He is working with commitment to make India the best country in the world and has set some goals. We all need to come together and work hard to achieve those goals," the minister said in his address.

"We all need to fulfil our responsibility with commitment. Gati Shakti is not just about connectivity. This is an important step to bring together all the states to make the country stronger," he said.

The minister added that the Centre as well as states need to take necessary steps to realise this ambitious project.

"The country has woken up today. Each sector is experiencing change and development. Modi gave opportunities to every section of the society. Each citizen needs to involve himself in this Gati Shakti initiative. It is our responsibility to strengthen our country. People till panchayat level should be made aware about it. We need to work as Team India and the captain of this team is Narendra Modi," he said.

The conference was attended by the representatives of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Goa, said Sonowal.

In his address, Shripad Naik, Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said data shows that integration at least by two means of transport result in reduced cost and ease of operation in moving commodities.

"Multimodal connectivity has been taken as the key area of connectivity by the ministry and it is the central theme of the PM Gati Shakti, where it intends to bring the changes in planning, implementation and regulatory framework of the project management," he said.

The ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has taken up more than 500 projects as multimodal connectivity projects, which will bring in significant changes in the economic system with generation of jobs and creation of new business opportunities, he said.

"We have identified 181 projects in the Sagarmala programme with a total outlay of Rs1.7 lakh crores. This includes 19 road and 91 rail projects. This project will enhance the connectivity in multimodal space," he added.

In his address, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said multimodal connectivity will increase efficiency, reduce cost, and eventually it will help us in making local products more competitive in the world.

"This initiative will change the face of logistics and infrastructure sectors in the country. It will create new jobs for the youths and take local products across the globe. It encompasses development of 11 industrial corridors, setting up 4G network in villages and building 2 lakh km of new highways among others," the CM said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)