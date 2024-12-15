Kolkata, Dec 15 (PTI) ISKCON Kolkata vice-president Radharamn Das on Sunday termed as "a pack of lies" and "alarming" comments by some leaders of political parties in Bangladesh, which has branded the global religious body of Vaishnavites as "fundamentalist".

Asserting that ISKCON stands for peace, amity, fraternity, and brotherhood among all communities and helps people in distress everywhere in the world, Das said such comments by student leaders, BNP politicians and "religious fanatics" in Bangladesh will not desist the organisation from performing its role there.

Also Read | Visakhapatnam: Man Accidentally Swallows Dentures in Sleep As Foreign Object Gets Stuck in His Right Lung, Doctors Successfully Remove Dental Set.

ISKCON provided relief to the people of Bangladesh during recent floods, he said.

"The comments by certain BNP leaders and fanatic elements against ISKCON are nothing but a pack of lies. These are alarming. We hope better sense will prevail and ISKCON will be able to serve humanity in that country as in the past," Das, the spokesperson of ISKCON Kolkata, told reporters here.

Also Read | Chennai: AIADMK Executive Council Meet Passes 16 Resolutions, Vows To Make Edappadi Palaniswami CM Again (See Pics).

He said ISKCON properties have been bombed and those faced arson in Bangladesh for the past few months, particularly after the arrest of Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das.

"We are looking forward to seeing an end to such hostilities and hope Chinmoy Krishna Das will be released soon, and the security and safety of minorities will be safeguarded by the Md Yunus government," Das said.

Some political leaders and Islamic organisations in Bangladesh have been levelling various charges on ISKCON since the arrest of Chinmoy Das and the death of a lawyer in Chittagong court during a clash between supporters of the Hindu leader and those demanding his arrest.

Meanwhile, a Hindu organisation held a congregation 'lakh kanthe Gita path' (recitation of Gita slokas by one lakh devotees) in Siliguri during the day where saints and monks, including Bharat Sevashram Sangha's Beldanga unit head Bharat Maharaj, gave a call for uniting of all 'Sanatani' (devout) Hindus to protest against the persecution of the minorities in Bangladesh.

BJP state president and union minister Sukanta Majumdar visited the congregation at Siliguri and pledged his support.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)