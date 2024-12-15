Hyderabad, December 15: A bizarre incident has come to light from Andhra Pradesh, where a 52-year-old accidentally swallowed his dentures in his sleep. The absurd act resulted in the dentures getting stuck in the man's lungs and required doctors' assistance to remove the dental set. The incident came to light after doctors at a private hospital in Visakhapatnam successfully removed the dentures.

Man Accidentally Swallows Dentures in Andhra Pradesh

According to a report in India Today, the victim is said to be using fixed dentures for several years. However, it is learned that the dental set got loose over time and was allegedly swallowed by the man in his sleep. It is also reported that the dental set, which was swallowed accidentally, allegedly got lodged in the man's right lung after making its way down the airway. Andhra: Women Passengers Attacked with Chemical in RTC Bus in Visakhapatnam.

Presence of Dental Set Leads to Persistent Coughing

Speaking about the weird case, Dr CH Bharat, a consultant interventional pulmonologist at KIMS ICON Hospital, said that the man did not experience any breathing difficulties as his left lung and parts of the right lung were functioning normally. However, the presence of a foreign object led to constant coughing, thus prompting him to seek medical attention. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Environmental Activist Tied to Pole, Thrashed by Aqua Farmers for Opposing Illegal Aquaculture in Konaseema, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Soon after the man arrived at the hospital, doctors conducted an X-ray and CT scans, which confirmed the presence of dentures in his lung. Post this, the hospital's medical team chose the bronchoscopy procedure under general anaesthesia in order to remove the foreign object. While the procedure involved a risk of causing injury to the lung or the airway, it turned out to be successful with minimal complications.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2024 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).