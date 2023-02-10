Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a commercial building at busy Vazhuthacaud in the heart of the Kerala capital on Friday, police said.

It further said that the aquarium shop, where the fire broke out in the afternoon, was completely gutted.

Thick black smoke was billowing from the building, located on M P Appan Road here, local residents said.

Several units of fire services personnel rushed to the spot and are trying to contain the flames, police said, adding that more details would be available later.

Seeking to avoid further dangers, people are being evacuated from nearby houses and other buildings, they added.

