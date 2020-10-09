New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): An application has been filed before the Supreme Court, seeking directions for the commission, constituted on its orders to probe into the alleged encounter of UP gangster Vikas Dubey, to file an inquiry report after it skipped the granted time period of two months.

Petitioner Vishal Tiwari, a Supreme Court lawyer, has said in his application that the commission has not complied with the Supreme Court's direction of submitting the probe report within two months.

The court, hearing a Public Interest Litigation on July 22, had given directions to form the commission, ordering it to submit its report within a period of two months from the day of its forming, says Tiwari. He added he was also granted liberty to apply to the commission for hearing his plea in the alleged encounter.

The Supreme Court had ordered that the commission will sit in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, and start functioning within a week from the date of this order.

Tiwari states that the commission has not complied with the Supreme Court's directions even after two months. Besides, the commission did not even hear his application, he alleges.

Gangster Dubey was the prime accused in an attack on the police force in Bikru village of Kanpur, was killed in an alleged encounter after he "attempted to flee" on July 10.

A week ago his henchmen had allegedly opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him, killing eight personnel. (ANI)

