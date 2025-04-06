Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 6 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday directed the district administrations to strictly implement the Land Revenue Act, along with the relevant rules and regulations, and instructed that no violations should be allowed under any circumstances.

CM Saha said this during a meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee, held under his chairmanship, to consider proposals seeking permission for the diversion of water bodies and the sale and transfer of allotted land.

Brijesh Pandey, Secretary, Revenue and Tribal Welfare Department; Sanjay Bhattacharya, Secretary, Law Department; and other officials were present at the meeting. District Magistrates and Collectors of all districts also participated through video conference.

The Advisory Committee considered 149 applications during the meeting. Of these, 61 were for permission for water body diversion, and 88 were for sale permission of allotted land.

In today's meeting, the Chief Minister directed the district administrations to strictly enforce the Land Revenue Act and associated rules. He emphasized that these rules must not be violated under any circumstances.

He further stressed the need to maintain strict vigilance on land transfers, name transfers, and the diversion of agricultural land and water bodies.

The meeting also decided to form a committee at the sub-division level under the chairmanship of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, comprising other officers of the sub-division, including the Medical Officer, to scrutinize applications seeking permission for the sale of allotted land. This committee will verify the authenticity and necessity of each application through a transparent process.

It is worth mentioning that in the previous State Advisory Committee meeting held on December 4, 2023, chaired by the Chief Minister, the district administrations were instructed to take strict and precautionary measures in all revenue-related matters--especially regarding land transfer, registration, land titles, and the diversion of agricultural land and water bodies, as well as in granting permission for the sale of allotted land.

Following the Chief Minister's instructions, various steps have been taken over the past year to further strengthen the revenue administration at the field level and ensure that no illegal activities are overlooked.

In line with the government's zero-tolerance policy towards any kind of illegal activities related to land, approval has been granted for the appointment of 14 Revenue Inspectors, 164 Tehsildars, 10 Junior Surveyors, 29 Amins, and 37 Muhuris. The recruitment process for these posts has already begun.

Additionally, the process of creating new posts for the recruitment of over 200 personnel, including Revenue Inspectors, Amins, and System Analysts in the Revenue Department, is currently underway.

To increase transparency, information related to the inheritance of registered documents will be uploaded online, enabling potential buyers to verify land ownership before making purchases. A 14-digit unique Land Parcel Identification Number is also being assigned to each land plot for easier identification.

To protect sensitive data and prevent irregular access, a cyber-security audit of 12 software platforms used by the Revenue Department--such as e-Land, Court Monitoring System, Tripura Web Map, Land Services, and the National Generic Document System--has been conducted. All these steps are significantly strengthening the revenue administration, enhancing transparency and efficiency, and improving service delivery to citizens. (ANI)

