Dehradun, Apr 19 (PTI) Days after communal tension erupted in a village in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, opposition Congress on Tuesday held a 'Sarva dharma sambhav prarthana sabha' at the Gandhi Park here to promote religious harmony and peace.

In a noble step, Hindu, Muslim and Christian priests took part in the prayer assembly along with a host of Congress leaders, and prayed for peace and prosperity everywhere.

Also Read | Jhunjhunu Road Mishap: PM Narendra Modi Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh to Next of Kin of Deceased.

The prayer assembly was attended by a large number of Congress leaders, including several disgruntled party MLAs who were said to have been unhappy with the recent revamp of the party's state unit.

MLAs Pritam Singh, Vikram Singh Negi and Rajendra Bhandari, who had skipped formal assumption of offices by the newly appointed PCC president Karan Mahra and Leader of Opposition in Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya, also attended the prayer assembly.

Also Read | SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Apply For 11 Posts of Specialist Cadre Officer At sbi.co.in; Check Details Here.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat, who also attended the meet with his MLA daughter Anupama Rawat, appealed to people to live like brothers which has been the tradition of the state.

Communal tension had broken out in Dada Jalalpur village in Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar district on Saturday when a Hanuman Jayanti procession was pelted with stones.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)