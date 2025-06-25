Indore, Jun 25 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday inaugurated a community mediation centre in Indore Police Commissionerate.

According to the state government, this is the country's first community mediation centre to be started in a police commissionerate.

"Mediation not only resolves disputes but also creates mutual trust in the society," Yadav said.

He said the state government will take the idea of mediation to the villages so that an atmosphere of mutual harmony can be created in rural areas.

Acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Sanjeev Sachdeva said that mediation not only helps in resolving mutual disputes but also strengthens human relationships.

He said that conciliation has been termed as 'mediation' in Western countries, whereas in India there has been a very old tradition of resolving disputes through mutual agreement through Panch-Sarpanchs.

Administrative Judge Vivek Rusia of the Indore Bench of the High Court was also present at the ceremony.

Earlier, Yadav performed bhoomi pujan and dedicated development works worth over Rs 565 crore in Indore. These include the multi-storey 'Sneh Dham' built by the Indore Development Authority for senior citizens at a cost of Rs 18 crore.

According to officials, the building will provide social security, a dignified life, and a safe housing facility for the elderly.

