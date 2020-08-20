New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions.

In a tweet, PM Modi congratulated all those cities who have secured top positions in the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

"Congratulations to all those cities who have secured top positions in #SwachhSurvekshan2020. May other cities also be inspired to further ramp up their efforts towards ensuring cleanliness. Such competitive spirit strengthens the Swachh Bharat Mission and benefits millions," PM Modi said.

Indore is India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020, the fifth edition of the annual cleanliness survey of the country. The city has bagged the spot fourth time in a row. Gujarat's Surat is on second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai is on third. (ANI)

