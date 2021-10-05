Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 5 (PTI) Complaints to the Chief Minister's Grievance Redressal Cell should be resolved within 15 days, Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday.

The Kerala Chief Minister issued the direction after inaugurating a rating system for the grievance redressal mechanism, a state government release said.

During the event, he also reviewed the working of the grievance redressal mechanism and directed that decisions taken to resolve complaints should be correct and should be communicated to the complainants, it said.

He also pointed out to the officers, appointed in each department to deal with the grievances, that people would be approaching them when they have no other way to find relief and therefore, the complaints should be dealt with sympathetically.

The Chief Minister also directed that the names of the grievance redressal officers should be properly displayed in each department should that complainants know whom to contact and every month the department heads should hold a meeting with the grievance officers to review the situation, the release said.

He also pointed out that the rating system was set up to receive feedback from the beneficiaries and complainants regarding transparency of services provided to them by the grievance redressal cell, the time taken for the same and whether they were satisfied with the whole procedure, including the outcome.

He said the shortcomings pointed out by the public regarding implementation of various initiatives should be addressed immediately and government agencies, including the grievance redressal cell, should proceed on the basis of this vision.

With regard to the assistance provided under the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund, Vijayan, according to the release, said that it was not a permanent solution and only provided immediate relief and therefore, it should be made available in a timely manner.

He said that the Principal Secretary, Revenue, has been directed to decide all pending applications for assistance on a war footing.

If the applications are complete in all respects, steps for disbursal of the amount should be taken within one hundred hours, he directed.

