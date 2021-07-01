New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP Mahila Morcha on Thursday alleged that there is complete "mayhem" in the state and rights of women are being violated.

The BJP's women wing also passed a resolution in a meeting of its national office-bearers condemning the violence.

The wing's general secretary Indu Goswami said that it has been flooded with calls, pictures and videos of "terrifying violence unleashed by the TMC (Trinamool Congress) cadre on our party workers" in the state.

The BJP women wing's office bearers are personally in touch with hundreds of women who have suffered "barbaric" post-poll violence, including molestation and rape, she said while addressing a press conference after the meeting.

"West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a woman herself, but despite that she is letting women's fundamental rights being violated by miscreants in the state," the BJP leader said

The resolution stated that West Bengal is burning because of "state-sponsored' violence. Barbarity of this extent has never been witnessed in the country's electoral history, it claimed.

Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda also addressed by the party's women wing.

