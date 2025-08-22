Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Legal Metrology Wing of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Punjab, has registered a significant increase in performance across several parameters, including compounding fee collection, inspections, and verifications during the April-July 2025 period, compared to the same period last year.

As per official data, the wing collected Rs 1.10 crore in compounding fees between April and July this year, marking a 121 per cent increase over the Rs 49.68 lakh collected during the corresponding period in 2024.

Also Read | PM Modi West Bengal Visit: Crime and Corruption Trinamool Congress' Identity Now, Only BJP Can Bring Real Change in State, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Inspections have also doubled, with 11,035 conducted this year against 5,753 last year. Similarly, cases registered rose sharply from 587 to 1,531. In terms of verifications of commercial establishments, 42,733 were carried out this year compared with 41,625 last year.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak, while reviewing the department's performance at Anaj Bhawan, lauded the hard work of the officers and urged them to continue working with greater dedication.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: 5-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Girl Drowns in Water Tub in Goregaon.

He also directed officials to submit detailed proposals for the restructuring of the wing and procurement of modernised equipment to strengthen its functioning.

The minister was informed that the Legal Metrology Wing currently operates standard laboratories at Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, with new labs proposed at Sirhind and Khanna.

Highlighting the importance of the wing's work, officials noted that its primary objective is to safeguard consumer interests by ensuring that goods sold in the market are accurate in quantity and volume as claimed.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rahul Tiwari, Additional Secretary, PUNGRAIN, Kamal Kumar Garg, and Controller of the Legal Metrology Wing, Manohar Singh. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)