New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) A 'Science communicators Mega Conference on India's Independence movement and Science' that will highlight the role of several unsung scientists involved in the struggle and challenges during the country's freedom movement will be organised from October 20-21, a statement said.

This conference is a joint endeavour of Vigyan Prasar (an autonomous Institute of the Department of Science & Technology, Government of India), CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication & Policy Research, and Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), a science body linked to the RSS.

"Several unsung scientists and science communicators were involved in the struggle and challenges during the freedom movement of India.

"They faced discrimination and negligence by the British authority. In spite of those unfavourable situations, our scientists and science communicators kept on doing science as well as communicating science for the development of nation and society," the statement read.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (celebration of 75th Year of India's Independence) is the fundamental inspiration behind this conference, it added.

The year-long science celebrations will witness interactions at different levels through exhibitions, conferences, competitions, science films, posters, vigyan yatras and presentations.

The national-level mega conference will comprise over 4,000 science communicators who will percolate the message to the grassroots level of the society.

The motive is to inform the society about the contributions of scientists during the freedom movement, their struggles and achievements, according to the statement.

Ranjana Aggarwal, Director CSIR-National Institute of Science Communication and Policy Research (NIScPR) and the National Convenor of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav listed out the year-long calendar of celebrations to promote science.

The programmes include Science and Technology in India Conference on August 16-18, Teachers Congress for Schools and Colleges on November 11-12, Academic Leaders Conference for Vice-Chancellors, Directors of IIT, IIM, UGC, AICTE and other National Institutes on January 12 2022 International seminar on the World Science Day February 28 2022 by JNU, VIBHA and NISPR, Vigyan Yatra, Exhibition on Wheels to display Audio-visuals and posters, science film festival, literature fair, etc

In a separate event on Friday, 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' was celebrated with the rendering of the national anthem by the scientific fraternity.

The occasion witnessed the participation of Science and Technology minister Jitendra Singh, Principal Scientific Advisor, Professor Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary of Department of Science and Technology(DST) and Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), Renu Swarup, Secretary Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Shekhar Mande Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), who were present physically.

K N Vyas, Secretary Department of Atomic Energy and K Sivan, Secretary Department of Space attended the event through virtual mode.

Addressing the scientists on this occasion, Singh stressed the need for scientific thinking for the development and progress of the country.

"When we became independent 75 years ago, nobody gave us a chance, and they thought we would not be able to handle it. However, we have proved them wrong, and we have done much better than many other countries who become independent at the same time," Singh said.

He said India is a frontline nation in various fields in the world and a lot of credit for this goes to the hard work and dedication of our scientific fraternity.

The scientists have contributed enormously to India's rapid ascent in the last 75 years, Singh said.

