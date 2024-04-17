Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that he is confident of winning the Lok Sabha elections and achieving the target of over 400 votes. He also said that the surveys indicate that 63% of votes will be in favour of the BJP and 33% in favour of the Congress party and people would topple the government.

Confident of winning the Lok Sabha elections in the state, Thakur said, "BJP will win all Lok Sabha and all Assembly by-elections in the state. People of the state would topple the government and after the elections, there would be a change in power in Himachal Pradesh."

Taking a jibe at the Congress, the former CM also said that the party is trying to say again and again that efforts were made to destabilise the government. However, the senior leadership and observers of the Congress party have made it clear that this was the failure of leadership.

Thakur added further, "I would like to say that there is no moral ground to be in power once you have lost a Rajya Sabha seat. Different sections within the party have stated that the Chief Minister should resign. There is a sizable number of Congress leaders who are wanting a change in leadership.

The former Himachal Pradesh CM also alleged that the state government has deceived the people of the state and women on Mahila Samman Nidhi and said that this matter has been reported to the Election Commission. "We reported it to the Election Commission as they are befooling in the name of elections. We will report to the Election Commission again as announced by the CM that the honorarium of Rs 1,500 will be given to women in June."

Expressing his views on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), Thakur said that they are not against the OPS but the government is trying to mislead the people. "We are not against OPS. They are trying to mislead the people and fear and threats are being created among the employees

Jairam Thakur also slammed the current CM of the state, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, for not giving importance to the elected representatives. "The elected representatives of the government are not given importance as the friends of the CM have been given cabinet ministers."

Thakur also criticised the government's policies and claimed that the people of the state are unhappy with their policies and none of them are getting any benefits. "People are unhappy with their policies, there is not even a single police of the state government benefiting the state. The Him Care and Ayushmaan card holders are not getting medicines and treatments as the government has not cleared the pending payments of the Health cards and medicines."

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visions, Thakur praised the work done by PM Modi and talked about the various achievements during the regime. "I am happy that during the last 10 years, 25 crore people were brought out of poverty. There has been not even a single case of corruption during the last 10 years. Ram Mandir, abrogation of Article 370, efforts to implement the UCC and reservation for women are the achievements. The Indian economy has reached the fifth place and will be the third-largest economy of the world in the near future "

Himachal Pradesh has four Lok Sabha seats-Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra. The polling for four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, along with six Assembly seats that fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLAs, will be held on June 1. (ANI)

