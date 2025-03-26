Shimla, Mar 26 (PTI) The ruling Congress and opposition BJP sparred in Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday over the issue of milk and environment cess imposed in electricity bills, with legislators of both parties making sarcastic remarks at each other.

Cess has been imposed on electricity consumption in public interest to strengthen the milk-based rural economy in the state and for environmental protection, said Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, adding that not much income is being generated from this.

Also Read | 'T-Series, Stop Being a Stooge': Kunal Kamra Calls Music Company's Copyright Notice 'Mafia Tactics' As Comedy Case Takes New Turn.

Agnihotri said that milk and environment cess have been imposed on different categories of consumers classified on the basis of energy consumption. Hotels and business establishments come under the commercial category on which milk and environment cess of 10-10 paise per unit has been imposed.

He said that it is not a burden on the common people and the step should be seen as an active contribution to the development of the state. During its rule, the BJP had kept 15 per cent of the income of temples for cattle, he added.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 26th Roza of Ramzan on March 27 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

During this, there was a tiff between the ruling party and the opposition.

Answering the question of Congress MLA Bhuvneshwar Gaur during the question hour, Agnihotri said that a subsidy of Rs 1,555 crore has been given to provide cheap electricity to the people. Apart from this, a subsidy of Rs 44.5 crore has also been given to the tourism industry.

Gaur had asked that hotel owners in Manali have received huge bills in the month of January, whereas hotels remain empty in the month of January.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that if power bills are huge, then the consumer can complain about it to the Electricity Redressal Forum.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur said that if there is no income even after imposing the cess, then why this levy has been imposed. He said that the hotel industry should be taken out of its purview, because it is a heavy burden on them and reminded the Congress that they had promised to give 3000 units of electricity to the people of the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)