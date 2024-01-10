Shillong, Jan 10 (PTI) The opposition Congress in Meghalaya has slammed the central and state governments alleging that their lack of seriousness has resulted in the proscribed Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) withdrawing from peace talks.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala also appealed to the HNLC not to shun the talks but instead demand new negotiators to pursue their issues with the government.

The banned militant outfit decided to withdraw from peace parleys earlier this month after its key demand for a general amnesty for the members was not met.

"It is unfortunate that the HNLC is ready for talks but there is no seriousness on the part of the governments at the Centre as well as in the state," said Pala who is also the Shillong MP.

The northeastern state is being governed by the National People's Party (NPP).

Referring to the BJP-led central government, Pala alleged that big promises are made in the manifesto, but when it comes to reality the people of the North East are not cared for.

He claimed that the Congress had tried its best to minimise activities of the underground elements.

"When Tarun Gogoi was the chief minister, he brought ULFA to the negotiating table and Assam is now prosperous," the Meghalaya Congress president said.

Extending his support for continuation of the peace talks, he said, "Our people are small in number. We cannot afford to lose our brothers and sisters because of guns. We cannot afford to lose peace because of ego. We cannot afford to lose peace because people in the BJP don't bother about the people of Meghalaya."

Pala requested the HNLC to be more proactive and carry on with the peace talks.

On the HNLC's demand for a general amnesty for its cadres, the Shillong MP said, “If they surrender, there is one kind of treatment. But if they want to negotiate, come to the terms and conditions within the framework of the Constitution, the treatment should be different… The government should be proactive to find a solution."

During their initial meeting in June last year, the outfit demanded the withdrawal of all cases against its members before further talks could proceed.

In a letter to the Centre's interlocutor AK Mishra on January 3, HNLC chairman Boby Marwein had said, “We regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing from the peace talks with your government. This decision is due to the unfortunate circumstance that our general demands have not been met.”

A copy of the letter was also sent to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

Over the past three decades, the outfit has carried out armed attacks, IED blasts, and other unlawful activities, resulting in the injury and death of hundreds of civilians and armed personnel in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

A key objective of the HNLC is to make Meghalaya a province exclusively for the indigenous Khasi tribe and free it from 'nonindigenous domination'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)