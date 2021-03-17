Chhatarpur, March 17: Indra Pratap Singh Parmar, block president of Congress party, died in hospital after he was shot at by unidentified people in Malhara of Chhatarpur on Tuesday.

Lokendra Singh, Superintendent of Police said, "He was shot after which he was admitted to a hospital in Chhatarpur and later died. Further investigation is on." Madhya Pradesh: Indra Pratap Singh Parmar, Block President of Congress Shot at by Unidentified People in Malhara, Dies.

Madhya Pradesh: Block president of Congress party, Indra Pratap Singh Parmar was shot at by unidentified people in Malhara, Chhattarpur yesterday. He later died at a hospital. City SP says, "He was shot and he died under treatment at the hospital. Further investigation is on." pic.twitter.com/CIURMAAuU0 — ANI (@ANI) March 17, 2021

Deepti Pandey, a Congress leader, said, "A visual from a CCTV camera of a hotel nearby the crime spot shows two persons on a bike talking to the victim while two persons on a red bike approach from behind and shoot him."

Further details are awaited.

