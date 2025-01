New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Voting for Congress in Delhi Assembly polls will strengthen the BJP, alleged AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday in a recorded video message.

He claimed that he recently met a group of Congress supporters and even they believe that their party was not going to win even one of the 70 Assembly seats on February 5.

"I want to appeal to all Congress supporters that if they vote for Congress they will strengthen the BJP in a way. If the BJP came to power in Delhi, it will stop all benefits of AAP government schemes received by you," Kejriwal charged.

The AAP supremo also alleged the Congress was contesting the elections with only the motive of ensuring the AAP's defeat.

The Congress has fielded its candidates on all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi.

Party leader Rahul Gandhi, in his rallies, has mounted an assault on the AAP and Kejriwal, levelling barbs over the "Sheesh Mahal" and liquor scam issues.

