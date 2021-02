New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former union minister Anand Sharma's mother Prabha Rani Sharma passed away late Friday night in Delhi.

She was 89.

She will be cremated at the Lodhi crematorium on Saturday. She was suffering from age-related ailments.

