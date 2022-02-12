Dharamshala (HP), Feb 12 (PTI) Congress leader Anand Sharma has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh from his MPLADS fund for the restoration of a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru in Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, former chief minister Shanta Kumar said in a statement on Saturday.

In the statement issued from Dubai, Kumar thanked the Congress MP for the grant and said he himself had given Rs 1 lakh a few months ago for the restoration of the statue of the country's first prime minister.

Also Read | Kolkata Shocker: Man Rapes Woman on False Marriage Promise; Arrested.

Kumar appealed to the state government to restore the statues of Nehru and other personalities installed in Palampur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)