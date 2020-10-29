Indore, Oct 29 (PTI) Congress leaders have no job except for hurling abuse at him, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

The BJP leader was speaking at a roadshow at Semalya Chow village near here ahead of November 3 assembly bypolls.

"Has the Congress done any worthwhile work? Their leaders are left with only one work - hurl abuse at me.

"Sometimes they call me inefficient, and sometimes they say I keep breaking coconuts. Won't I have to break coconuts to launch development works?" Chohan said.

The chief minister was campaigning for Tulsi Silawat who is seeking re-election from Sanware constituency in the district.

