Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 20 (ANI): Months ahead of the Manipur assembly elections, state Congress president Govindas Konthoujam has resigned from the post.

Konthoujam was appointed chief of the Manipur unit in December 2020.

Meanwhile, at least eight Congress MLAs are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, sources have informed.

The assembly polls in the state are slated to take place next year, where Chief Minister Biren Singh of the BJP will fight to retain power. (ANI)

