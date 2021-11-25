New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The Congress and several other opposition parties have decided to boycott the Constitution Day celebrations in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the function.

The Congress has decided to boycott the event and several other opposition parties have joined hands in solidarity, sources confirmed.

The Congress leaders were in touch with leaders of many opposition parties for joining them in the boycott, sources said, adding DMK, Shiv Sena, RSP, NCP, SP, TMC, the CPI, CPI (M), RJD, JMM, IUML are likely to join hands and give the event a miss.

