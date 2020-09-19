Bengaluru, Sep 19 (PTI) Congress MLA and former Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"I have been tested positive for #Covid19 today. I have no symptoms," Kharge tweeted.

Also Read | Earthquake in Meghalaya: Quake of Magnitude 3.8 Hits 80 Km North of Tura.

He has also requested all those who had come in contact with him in the last couple of days to get themselves tested as a precautionary measure.

Kharge, who represents Chittapur assembly constituency, is the son of veteran Congress leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

Also Read | OnePlus 8T Flagship Smartphone Officially Teased Online; Likely To Be Launched on October 14.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)