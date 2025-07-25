New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Friday gave a Suspension of Business notice under Rule 267 and demanded a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar.

The INDIA bloc has flagged the Bihar SIR in the Monsoon Session of the Parliament and demanded a discussion. The Opposition also staged a protest outside the Parliament on Thursday.

MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh had moved a Suspension of Business notice in the Upper House of Parliament on Thursday as well.

Previously, the Opposition MPs had sent a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding discussions on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the SIR exercise in Bihar.

On Thursday, the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the day amid protests by the Opposition, demanding a discussion on SIR in Bihar.

The Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill was being discussed in the Rajya Sabha when MP Bhubaneshwar Kalita, chairing the House, adjourned it following sloganeering by the Opposition, who were protesting against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in Bihar.

Krishna Prasad Tenneti, chairing the Lok Sabha, adjourned the House amidst the ruckus by the Opposition during a discussion on the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024.

On the fifth day of the Monsoon Session, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will reconvene on Friday at 11 am.

Expressing the Opposition's views on the issue, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of being "biased" in its conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

The Congress MP also criticised the Union government, claiming it had failed to take its own members into confidence over the SIR process, and warned that the exercise could prove to be a "disaster" for the country.

"The government cannot even convince their own members, even they are saying this exercise is going to be a big disaster for democracy. ECI is completely biased. This is what the country is witnessing now," Venugopal told ANI.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on July 21 and will continue till August 21. (ANI)

