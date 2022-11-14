New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge reviewed the arrangements for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Monday as the foot march being led by former party chief Rahul Gandhi is set to enter the Hindi heartland states later this month.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, party general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh and Randeep Surjewala, besides former Union minister Sachin Pilot attended the meeting convened by Singh, who is the chief coordinator of the yatra.

Also Read | Padampur Assembly By-Election 2022: BJP Candidate Pradip Purohit Returns Without Filing Nomination Papers on Farmers' Request.

After Maharashtra, the yatra is set to enter the northern and Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab, before it concludes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the leaders discussed the arrangements and the party's mobilisation efforts in these key states where the Congress is directly pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Also Read | Akhil Giri's Comments on President Droupadi Murmu: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Apologises For TMC Minister’s Remarks.

The Congress is in power in Rajasthan and the yatra will send an important political message as both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh go to polls next year.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Ajay Maken, besides senior party leader P Chidambaram were not present at Monday's meeting.

All these leaders are the members of the task force set up by the Congress president for the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which has completed almost half of its journey.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)