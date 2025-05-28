New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday slammed the BJP over its MLC's controversial remark on Kalaburagi deputy commissioner Fouzia Tarannum and said if the country is portrayed as "Modi-Shah's India" abroad it would not get respect as "Gandhi-Nehru-Patel's India" has to be shown for that.

An FIR has been registered against Karnataka BJP MLC N Ravikumar in connection with the alleged "Pakistani" remark he made against Tarannum, police said. The alleged comments were made by the MLC during a BJP protest held on May 24, they said.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan's 'Tamil Gave Birth to Kannada' Remarks: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Protests Against Actor for His Statement on Kannada Language.

Expressing regret, the BJP MLC withdrew his statement, calling it a "slip of tongue".

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "To legitimise your image, you will bring Col Sophia Qureshi, they will make her family shower flowers on you. But you will not take action against your minister for insulting Col Sophia Qureshi. You will not take action against your MLC for insulting IAS officer Fouzia Tarannum."

Also Read | Madhabi Puri Buch Gets Clean Chit: Lokpal Gives Clean Chit to Former SEBI Chief on Hindenburg Research Report, Calls Charges Baseless.

"If you show this country as (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi-(Home Minister Amit) Shah's country abroad, you will not get any respect. You will have to show Gandhi-Nehru-Patel's India abroad," he said in a post on X.

"If you keep doing Pehlu Khan, Akhlaq, Tabrez, Junaid in the country, you will also have to borrow Muslim MPs to send them abroad," he said taking the names of victims of mob lynching incidents.

Hindustan is not a laboratory for one person's image, Khera said, adding that this country is the shared heritage of 140 crore people.

The IAS Officers' Association has come to the support of Tarannum.

Ravikumar had accused IAS officer Tarannum of working on the orders of the Congress party and had reportedly said, "She seems to have come from Pakistan".

A case against the BJP MLC was registered at the Station Bazaar police station and the matter is being investigated, a senior police officer said.

Condemning the BJP MLC's statement, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that Ravikumar's statement is "intolerable", and it is something that creates "hate".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)