Did a ‘White Flying Horse’ Visit Mumbai’s Gateway of India? The Truth Behind the Viral AI-Generated Video

Mumbai, February 26: A video going viral on social media is claiming that a white flying horse was brought to the Gateway of India in Maharashtra's Mumbai to "boost tourism". The viral clip was shared on Instagram and has garnered over 52,000 views since being shared online. The viral clip appears to be real and shows the iconic monument in the background.

The clip shows people gathered at the Gateway of India on large numbers to witness the white flying horse. "Tourists boosted their selfie game instead. Within minutes, 200 phones flashed at once. The horse panicked, flapped dramatically, and lifted off - handler dangling mid-air like a confused kite," the caption of the viral video read. While the video of white flying horse appears to be real, scroll below to know the complete truth. Is the ‘Homemade Treadmill Boat in India’ Video Real or Fake? Viral Reel Is AI-Generated, Reveals Fact Check.

AI-Generated Video of White Flying Horse at Gateway of India Goes Viral

It was alleged that a white flying horse was brought to the Gateway of India to "boost tourism" (Photo Credits: Instagram/aikalaakari)

A fact check of the video revealed that the viral clip showing a white flying horse being brought to the Gateway of India was created using artificial intelligence (AI). The video as shared on the photo and video sharing platform by Instagram user Rahul Nanda, who is an AI filmmaker. In his bio, Nanda describes himself as an VFX artist who has amassed over three billion views on his AI videos. Is the Viral ‘Fire-Breathing’ Lizard Video Real? The Truth Behind the AI-Generated ‘Dragon’ Clip.

In the caption of the post, Nanfa clarified that the video is AI generated. "Of course, this is AI generated, but imagine if this really happened," he wrote. Hence, it can be concluded that the viral video showing a white flying horse at the Gateway of India in Mumbai is an AI generated video and not real as it is being claimed. As clarified by Rahul Nanda, he made the viral video using artificial intelligence.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Fact check

Claim : A white flying horse was brought to the Gateway of India in Mumbai to "boost tourism". Conclusion : Fact check revealed that the viral video showing white flying horse is AI generated. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 11:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).