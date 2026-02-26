Defending champions India have kept their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 campaign alive following a vital victory over Zimbabwe in their Super 8 encounter in Chennai. After a difficult start to the Super 8 stage, India have secured their first two points, setting up a winner-takes-all clash against the West Indies for a place in the semi-finals. India vs Zimbabwe Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Match.

India Semi-Final Chances After Win Over Zimbabwe

Group 1 Standings

Team Points Remaining Fixture Qualification Requirement South Africa 4 vs Zimbabwe Qualified West Indies 2 vs India Must beat India India 2 vs West Indies Must beat West Indies Zimbabwe 0 vs South Africa Eliminated

Following South Africa's emphatic nine-wicket victory over the West Indies earlier on Thursday, the Group 1 qualification scenario has become significantly clearer. The Proteas currently sit at the top of the table with four points and are highly favoured to advance. Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026: Check Updated List

By defeating Zimbabwe, India have moved level on two points with the West Indies. This transforms their final Super 8 fixture against the Caribbean side, scheduled for 1 March at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, into a virtual quarter-final. The winner of this contest will secure four points and guarantee their progression to the final four, rendering complex net run rate (NRR) calculations largely irrelevant.

