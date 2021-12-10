Varanasi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Congress has lodged a protest with the authorities after its office near Maidagin here was painted pink ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on December 13.

According to officials, all buildings on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple are being given a “uniform look” and painted pink as most structures in the area are made of sandstone, which is of "light pink" colour.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Jammu, Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh Likely to Receive Rainfall, Snowfall During December 13-15.

Modi will visit Varanasi to inaugurate the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Ashok Kumar Singh wrote to the district development authority on Thursday and demanded that the party office be restored to its original look within 36 hours otherwise, it would take legal action.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Woman With Skin Ailments Dies After Husband Makes Her Undergo 'Superstitious Treatment'.

In the letter, Singh lodged a strong protest, saying the painting of the party office without consent was against the law.

Recently, a mosque on the road leading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple here too was painted pink by the authorities. However, after objection by the Muslim community, the original white colour was restored.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)