New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) The Congress is set to raise the issue of alleged irregularities in NEET exam in Parliament on Friday, with several of its members giving notices in both Houses to discuss the issue.

Congress MPs Syed Naseer Hussain and Ranjeet Ranjan have given notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, while Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment notice on the NEET issue in the Lok Sabha.

Under Rule 267, Rajya Sabha MPs can submit a written notice to suspend all listed business in the House

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X, "NET and NEET are just the latest examples. The last ten years have seen rampant paper leaks and malfeasance around competitive exams across the country".

At last count, 2.26 crore youth across the country have been impacted by these paper leaks, he said.

"It's reflective of the Modi Government's incompetence, but also of its corruption. An Ahmedabad-based exam conducting company, implicated in several paper leaks, including the infamous UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam that affected 48 lakh candidates, has been receiving repeated patronage from the Modi Government and BJP State Governments across the country," he alleged.

"The UP and Bihar Governments have blacklisted the firm, but even as of October 2023, the Modi Government continued giving them contracts, to the tune of 80 crores," Ramesh alleged in a post.

"Why? Because the firm's proprietor is an ideological and political supporter of the BJP," the Congress leader added.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG was conducted by the NTA on May 5 with around 24 lakh candidates taking part in it.

The results were announced on June 4, but they were followed by allegations of question paper leaks in states such as Bihar, besides other irregularities.

The Education Ministry also cancelled the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) and NEET (postgraduate) examinations after receiving inputs that the exams' "integrity may have been compromised.

