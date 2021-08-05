Lucknow, Aug 4 (PTI) The Congress will run the "BJP gaddi chodo" (quit power) campaign with marches and protests in all Assembly segments of Uttar Pradesh on August 9 and 10 on the issues of unemployment, women's security, corruption, farmers' grievances, expensive electricity and dues of sugarcane farmers.

On the direction of party general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marches and demonstrations will be held in all the Assembly constituencies of the state on August 9 and 10 against inflation, unemployment, farmers' problems, women's safety and corruption, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Pune: ‘Drunk’ Woman Blocks Traffic, Creates Ruckus on Tilak Road in Swargate Area; Video Goes Viral.

All sections of the society are sad, disappointed and desperate due to the misgovernance of the BJP, he said, adding that a "jungle raj" is prevalent everywhere.

There will be protests in entire Uttar Pradesh on August 9-10 against the government's repressive attitude, Lallu said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 30 Smartphone Now Gets New 6GB + 64GB Variant In India; Online Sale Tomorrow via Flipkart.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)