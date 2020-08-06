New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday claimed to have the numbers and majority in Rajasthan and said it is eagerly waiting for the state Assembly session on August 14.

Senior spokesperson of the party Ajay Maken said it was "status quo" as far as the rebel Congress MLAs in Rajasthan are concerned.

He said the Congress is "upbeat" about proving its majority as the opposition has not had the courage to bring forth a "no-confidence motion" against the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.

"The numbers are with us. The majority is with us and the biggest thing is that the truth is also with us. We wanted to convene a session of the state Assembly and even the opposition has not got the courage to bring a no-confidence motion against us, as everyone knows that the majority is with us," Maken told reporters, when asked about the party's position in Rajasthan.

Maken is one of the two central observers sent by the Congress high-command to oversee the political developments in Rajasthan, where party leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, along with 18 other MLAs, has revolted against the government.

Asked whether any of the rebels had got in touch with the party, Maken said it was "status quo".

He said Gehlot has said if the party leadership accepts the rebels, he will also do the same with an open heart and embrace them.

"We are together with all the MLAs and are eagerly waiting for the Assembly session on August 14, where all of us wish to go," Maken said.

All the Congress MLAs supporting Gehlot, who were earlier lodged in a luxury hotel in Jaipur, have now been shifted to Jaisalmer, till the Assembly session is convened.

To another question on the change of the Jammu and Kashmir governor so soon, the Congress leader said it is not a sign of a "healthy administration".

He said people occupying key sensitive positions should not be changed so soon.

