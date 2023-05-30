The protest by the Indian wrestlers demanding the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has garnered a response from the United World Wrestling. In an official statement, the wrestling's world governing body has condemned the detention of the Indian wrestlers by the Delhi Police during their protest. The UWW would also seek further information about the next elective general assembly from the IOA and the WFI's Ad-hoc committee. If the 45-day deadline for this assembly is not met, the WFI might be suspended and wrestlers would have to compete under a neutral flag. Wrestlers Protest in Haridwar: Farmer Leader Naresh Tikait Takes Medals From Protesting Athletes Who Were Going To Immerse Them in Ganga, Seeks 5-Day Time (Watch Video).

United World Wrestling's Official Statement on Detention of Indian Wrestlers

UWW issues statement on Wrestling Federation of Indiahttps://t.co/TyNfSX57qW — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) May 30, 2023

