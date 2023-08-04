Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh’s brother Lakshman Singh, a Congress MLA, has hit the headlines after he said that the Congress had already adopted soft Hindutva. They adopted it during the last state assembly polls also and almost got the majority.

Speaking to ANI in Indore on Thursday, when Lakshman Singh was asked about the Congress moving towards soft Hindutva, he said, “We had already adopted soft Hindutva. We had also adopted it during the last 2018 assembly polls and we almost got the majority. There is no problem in it and we respect other religions too.”

In the upcoming state assembly polls slated later this year, the Congress will definitely return to power by winning 130 to 135 seats out of 230 assembly seats, he said.

Besides, reacting to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) claim of getting 160 seats, Singh said, “BJP has been in power in the state for almost 20 years and people are tired of seeing them. Corruption has increased and there are many weaknesses and mistakes of the BJP. People want change and they will change.”

Reacting to the tribal woman rape incident in Kishanganj area of the district, the Congress MLA said that strict action should be taken in such incidents.

On the other hand, BJP Spokesperson Rajnish Agarwal took a jibe at Singh’s remark and said that the Congress party is only an electoral Hindu.

“Hindutva is Hindutva, there is nothing soft or hard in it. The Congress party is only electoral Hindu and their Hindutva is limited to the elections only. They (Congress) do politics of Muslim appeasement and vote bank which is fatal for the nation,” Agarwal said.

It has been proved many times that the Congress has made attacks on the interests and rights of the Hindus. They have only become an electoral Hindu and have been exposed in the public, the BJP leader added. (ANI)

