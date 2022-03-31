Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 31 (PTI) The opposition Congress and the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), the trade union wing of the CPI, on Thursday criticised the Kerala government's new liquor policy allowing state-run BEVCO to open more outlets even as Excise Minister M V Govindan Master defended it, saying there should be facilities to buy alcohol with dignity.

CPI is a key partner in the state's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF.

While the Congress slammed the policy alleging corruption in opening foreign liquor shops widely in Kerala, the AITUC said no step has been taken to encourage the traditional toddy industry and ensure the protection of employment of workers in the sector.

Urging the government to re-examine the policy, the AITUC also said the decision to allow liquor shops in IT parks will have far reaching implications as trade unions are not allowed to function in such areas.

Attacking the government, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, when he was the state secretary of the CPI(M), was a critic of the Congress-led government's decision in 2016 to allow bars in five-star hotels.

However, when Vijayan became the Chief Minister, he allowed opening of distilleries, breweries and bars in the state and such a decision was taken to "make money through corruption", Satheesan alleged.

Dismissing the suggestion that there were differences within the LDF over the policy, Minister Govindan Master said the liquor policy would help boost the state's agricultural sector.

Making alcohol from cashews will benefit cashew farmers, the minister said, defending the decision to give licence to produce low-alcohol content beverages from fruits and nuts.

He said the decision to open more foreign liquor shops was taken considering the high court directive to BEVCO for taking steps to reduce rush at its outlets.

Consumers should get the opportunity to buy alcohol with dignity, he added.

Long queues in front of the liquor outlets send a wrong picture about Kerala outside the state, the minister said, justifying the decision to open more liquor outlets.

Govindan Master also said outsiders will not get access to liquor shops allowed in IT parks.

On Wednesday, the LDF government decided to allow liquor shops in IT parks holding that such facilities are needed to make the state investment friendly.

The new liquor policy was approved by the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijayan.

