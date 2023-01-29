New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI): The Congress on Saturday released the second list of five candidates for upcoming Meghalaya assembly elections.

The assembly polls in the state will take place on February 27.

The party had earlier released first list of 55 candidates for the sixty member assembly in Meghalaya.

The Congress has fielded Shillong MP Vincent Pala from Sutnga Saipung constituency.

Congress on Saturday also announced 17 candidates for Tripura assembly polls. (ANI)

