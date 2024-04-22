New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): The Congress released a list of candidates for nine Andhra Pradesh seats and 2 Jharkhand seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha seats, while Jharkhand has 14 Lok Sabha seats in total.

The party has decided to field Pedada Parameswararao from Srikakulam, Bobbili Srinu from Bobbili Srinu, Janga Goutham from Amalapuram-SC and Gollu Krishna from Machilipatnam.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Bludgeoned to Death by Cousin on Suspicion of Doing Occult Practice in Bhadohi; Accused Arrested.

The other candidates are: Valluru Bhargav from Vijaya Awada, Eda Sudhakara Reddy from Ongole, Jangiti Lakshmi Narasimha Yadav from Nandyal, Mallikarjun Vajjala from Anantapur, BA Samad Shaheen from Hindupur.

The party also released a list of 2 Lok Sabha candidates for the state of Jharkhand.

Also Read | Zomato Platform Fee Hiked: Online Food Delivery App Hikes Platform Fee to Rs 5, Suspends Inter-City Services.

It has decided to field Pradeep Yadav from Jharkhand's Godda, replacing Deepika Singh Pandey and Yashashwini Sahay from Ranchi.

The Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh will be simultaneously held on May 13.

Andhra Pradesh has 175 Assembly seats.

In the 2019 Assembly elections, the YSRCP won with a thumping majority of 151 seats, while the TDP was confined to 23 seats. In the Lok Sabha polls, the YSRCP won 22 seats, while the TDP could only win three seats.

Meanwhile, elections will be held in Jharkhand in four phases: May 13, 20, 25, and June 1.

In 2019, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress got one seat each.

The first phase of voting for 102 parliamentary constituencies spread over 21 states and Union Territories was held on Friday with a voter turnout of nearly 64 per cent. The estimated voter turnout was recorded at 63.89 per cent till 9:00 pm in the first phase of polling.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes is on June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)