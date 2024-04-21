In a significant move ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Congress has unveiled its list of candidates for Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand constituencies. Notably, Pradeep Yadav has been named as the party's candidate for Jharkhand's Godda constituency, replacing Deepika Singh Pandey. The list comprises nine candidates for Andhra Pradesh and two for Jharkhand, reflecting the party's strategic approach to contesting the upcoming polls. Odisha Elections 2024: Congress Releases Candidates List for Two Lok Sabha, 13 Assembly Seats.

Congress Candidates List

Congress releases list of Lok Sabha Candidates for Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand. Congress declares Pradeep Yadav as its candidate for Jharkhand's Godda in place of Deepika Singh Pandey pic.twitter.com/vo5VhDhOGV — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2024

