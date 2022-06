New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Congress on Thursday appointed senior party leader Jairam Ramesh as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of communication, publicity and media, replacing Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Congress in a statement said Surjewala has been relieved of his current responsibility as the general secretary in-charge of communication and will continue as the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Moderate Rain, Thundershowers Predicted for National Capital Today.

The former union minister has been appointed by party interim president Sonia Gandhi as the general secretary in charge of communication, publicity and media, including social and digital media, with immediate effect.

"Congress President has appointed Jairam Ramesh as AICC General Secretary In-charge of Communication, Publicity and Media including Social and Digital Media with immediate effect. Randeep Singh Surjewala has been thankfully relieved from his current responsibility as General Secretary In-charge, Communication. He will continue as General Secretary In-charge, Karnataka," reads the official statement signed by the party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

Also Read | Agnipath Scheme Update: Narendra Modi Govt Increases Upper-Age Limit to 23 Years for 2022 Recruitment Amid Massive Protests.

This comes after, Surjewala won the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan.

Congress had won all three Rajya Sabha seats it contested in party-ruled Rajasthan with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also winning a seat in the state.

Congress had fielded Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, and Pramod Tiwari while BJP's Ghanshyam Tiwari and media baron Subhash Chandra, as an independent, were in the fray for four vacant seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)