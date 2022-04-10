New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Congress on Sunday appointed Karan Mahara as president of its Uttarakhand unit in place of Ganesh Godiyal.

The party also appointed Yashpal Aria as CLP leader and Bhuwan Chander Kapri as deputy CLP leader in the state assembly.

"Congress President has appointed Karan Mahara as President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee, and Yashpal Arya as the Leader and Bhuwan Chander Kapri as the deputy Leader of Uttarakhand Congress Legislature Party," an official statement of the party said.

Uttarakhand is the fourth state to be revamped and new PCC chiefs appointed after the Congress suffered a drubbing in just-concluded assembly elections in five states.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has already revamped the state units of Punjab, Manipur and Goa.

She had asked all PCC chiefs of these states to tender their resignations to enable the party to revamp the units.

