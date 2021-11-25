New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Ahead of the Goa assembly polls next year, the Congress on Wednesday appointed office bearers at various levels of its state unit, including a senior vice president, 10 vice presidents and 19 general secretaries.

M K Shaikh has been appointed as a senior vice president of the Girish Chodankar-led Goa unit by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, according to a party statement.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency Industry Demands Centre to Clarify Taxation, Filing of Crypto Assets.

The party also appointed 10 vice presidents, 19 general secretaries, 34 secretaries, 21 executive members and 19 permanent invitees to the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

Three spokespersons were also appointed in the state unit.

Also Read | 'Vaccine Vehicle' for Door-to-Door COVID-19 Vaccination Launched in Bengaluru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)