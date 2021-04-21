Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Congres party on Wednesday demanded an enquiry into the oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Maharashtra's Nashik district in which 22 people have died and asked the state unit of BJP to take responsibility for the tragedy.

"We demand enquiry into the tragedy at Nasik's Zakir Hussain Hospital. Anyone who is responsible must be brought to books," said Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

He said the hospital is managed by Nasik Corporation which is under Maharashtra BJP's rule.

"BJP must take responsibility. Where are the mayor and three BJP local MLAs? Absconding?" asked the Congress leader.

At least 22 people were killed in an oxygen tanker leak incident at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik district earlier today.

"It is an unfortunate incident. As per preliminary information, we have learnt that 11 people died in the incident. We are trying to get a detailed report," said Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Rajendra Shingane.

"We have ordered an enquiry as well. Anyone found responsible will not be spared," he added.

An oxygen tanker leaked while tankers were being filled at Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital here today. Officials were also present at the spot and an operation to contain the leak is underway.

Several states are facing a shortage of medical oxygen, especially Maharashtra.

58,924 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the state health ministry. As many as 52,412 people recovered in the said period and 351 died. The total case tally reached 38,98,262 while the death toll reached 60,824. (ANI)

