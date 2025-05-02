Jaipur, May 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and leader of opposition Tika Ram Jully have demanded that Anta MLA Kanwar Lal Meena's membership in the assembly be cancelled in view of the high court upholding his imprisonment sentence.

In a statement, state Congress general secretary and media in-charge Swarnim Chaturvedi said that Rajasthan High Court on Friday upheld Jhalawar Additional District Judge's decision to sentence Meena to three years' imprisonment.

Also Read | What Is an Online Share Trading Scam? As Mumbai Man Loses INR 3.63 Crore in 15-Day Fraud, Know How To Protect Yourself.

On December 14, 2020, the Additional District Judge court in Jhalawar's Aklera had sentenced Meena to three years' imprisonment in a 20-year-old case, finding him guilty of obstructing government work, intimidating government officials and vandalising property.

Dotasra and Jully told the Assembly Speaker that as per rules, a person convicted of more than two years' imprisonment is not eligible for membership in the Legislative Assembly, due to which Meena's membership should be cancelled immediately.

Also Read | IAF Aircraft Carries Holy Relics of Lord Buddha From Sarnath to Vietnam for Exposition During United Nations Day of Vesak Celebrations.

Congress leaders have demanded that the Assembly Speaker passes an order to cancel Meena's membership immediately.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)